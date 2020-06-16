home Russia Wild Russia

Wild Russia

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Russia
Posted on
Photo: NASA Goddard, Lena River Delta

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Russia. This page collects relevant links and resources related to parks, reserves, world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions welcome.

Headlines
Russian Arctic national park expects no tourists in coming season – TASS

Natural World
There are currently 48 national parks in Russia, a list of which is given below. Together they cover approximately 155,672 square kilometers (60,105 sq mi).

The birch tree is the national tree of Russia.

Parks and Biosphere Reserves
http://www.unesco.org/new/en/natural-sciences/environment/ecological-sciences/biosphere-reserves/europe-north-america/russian-federation/russian-biosphere-reserves-posters

Zapovednik = Strict Nature Reserve (Category 1 IUCN PA management categories)
zapoved.ru – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Russia
wildnet.ru – Environmental Education Center “Zapovedniks”, NGO

wild-russia.org

Spotlight on Vuokkiniemi, Finno-Ugric Cultural Capital 2017
http://www.uralic.org/news/tagged/voukkiniemi
https://vuokkiniemiseura.wordpress.com/in-english
http://www.juminkeko.fi/viena/en/vuokkiniemi.html

Tourism in Russia, Elena Nikolaeva from Anna Spenceley
rus-arc.ruFacebook@RussianArctic

Wikipedia
National_parks_of_Russia
Meshchyorsky_National_Park
Russian_Arctic_National_Park

Zapovednik
Lena Delta Wildlife Reserve

Features

Sustainable Tourism: Global Challenges and Discovering Russia

Northern Sustainable Development Forum 2019

Planeta.com

Russia

Russia Links

Russian

Zapovednik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.