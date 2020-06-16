Wild Russia

Photo: NASA Goddard, Lena River Delta
Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Russia. This page collects relevant links and resources related to parks, reserves, world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions welcome.
Headlines
Russian Arctic national park expects no tourists in coming season – TASS
Natural World
There are currently 48 national parks in Russia, a list of which is given below. Together they cover approximately 155,672 square kilometers (60,105 sq mi).
The birch tree is the national tree of Russia.
Parks and Biosphere Reserves
http://www.unesco.org/new/en/natural-sciences/environment/ecological-sciences/biosphere-reserves/europe-north-america/russian-federation/russian-biosphere-reserves-posters
Zapovednik = Strict Nature Reserve (Category 1 IUCN PA management categories)
zapoved.ru – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Russia
wildnet.ru – Environmental Education Center “Zapovedniks”, NGO
Spotlight on Vuokkiniemi, Finno-Ugric Cultural Capital 2017
http://www.uralic.org/news/tagged/voukkiniemi
https://vuokkiniemiseura.wordpress.com/in-english
http://www.juminkeko.fi/viena/en/vuokkiniemi.html
Tourism in Russia, Elena Nikolaeva from Anna Spenceley
rus-arc.ru – Facebook – @RussianArctic
Wikipedia
National_parks_of_Russia
Meshchyorsky_National_Park
Russian_Arctic_National_Park
Zapovednik
Lena Delta Wildlife Reserve
Features
Sustainable Tourism: Global Challenges and Discovering Russia
