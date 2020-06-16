Photo: NASA Goddard, Lena River Delta

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Russia. This page collects relevant links and resources related to parks, reserves, world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions welcome.

Headlines

Russian Arctic national park expects no tourists in coming season – TASS

Natural World

There are currently 48 national parks in Russia, a list of which is given below. Together they cover approximately 155,672 square kilometers (60,105 sq mi).

The birch tree is the national tree of Russia.

Parks and Biosphere Reserves

http://www.unesco.org/new/en/natural-sciences/environment/ecological-sciences/biosphere-reserves/europe-north-america/russian-federation/russian-biosphere-reserves-posters

Zapovednik = Strict Nature Reserve (Category 1 IUCN PA management categories)

zapoved.ru – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Russia

wildnet.ru – Environmental Education Center “Zapovedniks”, NGO

wild-russia.org

Spotlight on Vuokkiniemi, Finno-Ugric Cultural Capital 2017

http://www.uralic.org/news/tagged/voukkiniemi

https://vuokkiniemiseura.wordpress.com/in-english

http://www.juminkeko.fi/viena/en/vuokkiniemi.html

Tourism in Russia, Elena Nikolaeva from Anna Spenceley

rus-arc.ru – Facebook – @RussianArctic

Wikipedia

National_parks_of_Russia

Meshchyorsky_National_Park

Russian_Arctic_National_Park

Zapovednik

Lena Delta Wildlife Reserve

Features

