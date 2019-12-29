Photo: NPS, Yosemite
The United States has a long history of conservation and lack thereof. The stories of the parks, protected areas, wilderness and wildlife are embedded throughout Planeta.com.
New
National Parks and Monuments
State Parks
Celebrations/Events
Features
2019
Recommended Listening
Icons of the spectacular: American National Parks and the rise of parkitecture – Architecture informed by rather than imposed on the natural landscape produced some of the 20th century’s most picturesque buildings.
Wikipedia
List_of_national_parks_of_the_United_States
Planeta.com