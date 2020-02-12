home Australia, Elsewhere Wildlife Tourism Australia

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia Elsewhere
Wildlife Tourism Australiahttp://www.wildlifetourism.org.au – is a national organization promoting the sustainable development of a diverse wildlife tourism sector that supports conservation.

June 21-25, 2020 Wildlife Tourism Australia Conference
Reports
The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination

Questions

  • Is there a directory of Wildlife Tourism Australia members?
  • Which Wildlife Tourism Australia members have pages on Facebook? Twitter? YouTube?
  • Will the conference have live and recorded video?
  • What is the hashtag for the conference?

2018 Conference
October 28-31 Wildlife tourism values and challenges: balancing the needs of wildlife, tourists, operators and residents (Tasmania)

Wildlife Tourism Australia 2018

2017 Conversation

The tour operator’s dilemma: Keeping the customer happy while not disturbing the wildlife

