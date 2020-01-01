home Australia, Biodiversity, Parks Wild Australia #wildoz

Wild Australia #wildoz

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia Biodiversity Parks
Posted on
Hashtags

Planeta.com spotlights Australia’s Wildlife, Biodiversity, Parks and Protected Areas. The Twitter shorthand is hashtag: #WildOz

Key Links
Parks Australia
National parks
Facebook
Flickr
@Parks_Australia

Recommended Listening
If you’re not already listening to Off Track, make it part of your podcast playlist. Kudos to @jones_ann and @RadioNational. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app.
#ABCWildOz YouTube
http://www.abc.net.au/news/wildoz

Headlines
On land, Australia’s rising heat is ‘apocalyptic.’ In the ocean, it’s worse.
Destruction of threatened species habitat taking place on ‘scandalously huge scale’
Marketing makes our favourite animals seem common as they slide towards extinction

Features

Australia State of Environment 2016

Murray-Darling Basin

Dhelkunya Dja = Healing Country

Animals

Bandicoots

Kangaroos

Koalas

Wombats

Plants

Eucalyptus

Wollemi Pines

Parks

Budj Bim National Park and Cultural Landscape World Heritage Site

Flinders Ranges

Fraser Island = K’Gari

Gondwana Rainforests

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park

Kalbarri National Park

Kakadu National Park

Nitmiluk National Park

The Otways

Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area

Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park

Planeta.com

Wild Australia Links

Australia

Wildlife Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.