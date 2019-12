Photo: Ali Eminov, Signage

South Dakota – Wind Cave National Park protects 151 miles of cave passage including unique boxwork formations and 33,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie that support bison, elk, pronghorn, deer, and black-footed ferrets. Cave tours, a campground, scenic drives, and hiking trails are offered.

