Buzzwords
Wine Tourism = tourism whose purpose is or includes the tasting, consumption, or purchase of wine, often at or near the source
Also see: enotourism, oenotourism, and vinitourism
Embedded Tweets
I love the Blues. Add @Backsberg hospitality, good wine, friends and the beautiful Winelands mountains and vineyards as backdrop and you have a magical Sunday 🎸
Thank you for inviting us Backsberg and thank you Albert Frost for the music, you really can make a fender sing 🎸 pic.twitter.com/JXr0jYVFcc
— Mariette dT-Helmbold (@MariettedTH) March 8, 2020
What started out as a crazy idea during my first visit to Portugal 2 years ago culminated in 4 unforgettable days in the Cape Winelands. New partnerships and a lifelong love affair between Portugal and South Africa have been cemented. Thanks to the pioneers of wine tourism 🥂 pic.twitter.com/FEKtLRrALR
— Mariette dT-Helmbold (@MariettedTH) February 27, 2019
@MariettedTH
@Destinate_co
@GrootConstantia
@esporaoworld
Elsewhere on the Web
spainfoodandwinetourism.com
Wikipedia
Enotourism
Planeta