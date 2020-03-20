home Food Wine Tourism

Wine Tourism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food
Posted on
Buzzwords

Wine Tourism = tourism whose purpose is or includes the tasting, consumption, or purchase of wine, often at or near the source

Also see: enotourism, oenotourism, and vinitourism

Embedded Tweets

Twitter
@MariettedTH
@Destinate_co
@GrootConstantia
@esporaoworld

Elsewhere on the Web
spainfoodandwinetourism.com

Wikipedia
Enotourism

Planeta

Wine

Tourism Definitions

Coffee Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.