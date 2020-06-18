Poster

July 18 is World Listening Day.

Hashtags: #WLD2020, #acousticecology, #deeplistening, #WorldListeningDay

This year’s theme for World Listening Day 2020 is the Collective Field created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause (@KatKrause).

World Listening Day is hosted by the World Listening Project.

Around the world contests and walks focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes. July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.

World Listening Day 2020:The Collective Field

You are invited to participate in World Listening Day 2020, an annual global event held every July 18.

This year’s theme is THE COLLECTIVE FIELD created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause. #WLD2020 #thecollectivefield pic.twitter.com/fDmrKPuMI5 — WLP (@World_Listening) June 3, 2020

