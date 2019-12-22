home Australia, Nature Wollemi Pines

Wollemi Pines

Spotlight on Australia’s Wollemi Pines, feared lost in this month’s Gospers Mountain mega bushfire in New South Wales.

Background
The Wollemi Pine was discovered in a cluster of 42 plants in the Wollemi National Park.

These trees are often referred to as ‘living fossils’ or ‘dinosaur trees’ with evidence dating back more than 100 million years.

Headlines
Fears hidden collection of prehistoric pine trees so rare their location is kept secret may have been wiped out by bushfires

December 2019
Devastating bushfires at Gospers Mountain tore through the Wollemi National Park. The flames ripped through the fire retardant laid down to protect the trees.

Sydney Morning Herald: The Gospers Mountain ‘mega fire’ started from a single ignition point. It has now destroyed an area seven times the size of Singapore.

Recommended Reading
The Wollemi Pine by James Woodford
https://textpublishing.com.au/books/the-wollemi-pine
Wollemi National Park
Wollemi National Park is part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, one million hectares of remote wilderness, scenic rivers and the eponymous Wollemi Pine.
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/wollemi-national-park

Elsewhere on the Web
Radio National
IUCN Red List
Dunns Swamp, Wollemi National Park

Wikipedia
Wollemia

