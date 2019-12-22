Poster

Spotlight on Australia’s Wollemi Pines, feared lost in this month’s Gospers Mountain mega bushfire in New South Wales.

Background

The Wollemi Pine was discovered in a cluster of 42 plants in the Wollemi National Park.

These trees are often referred to as ‘living fossils’ or ‘dinosaur trees’ with evidence dating back more than 100 million years.

Embedded Tweets

Wollemi Pines feared lost in the fires. We are hopeful, but not certain, that one protected patch is ok but three of four sites have had fire go through them. These trees have survived so much, but not these fires #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/z5HNkModzi — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) December 21, 2019

Wollemi grow in little fire shadows, places that never burn. That's NEVER, not in ten thousand years, perhaps even a couple of million years. IF they have burned this time, what might that tell you? Still not worried? Then there really is no hope. https://t.co/7HLFHSdHk1 — Gerg (@Gergyl) December 22, 2019

Headlines

Fears hidden collection of prehistoric pine trees so rare their location is kept secret may have been wiped out by bushfires

December 2019

Devastating bushfires at Gospers Mountain tore through the Wollemi National Park. The flames ripped through the fire retardant laid down to protect the trees.

Sydney Morning Herald: The Gospers Mountain ‘mega fire’ started from a single ignition point. It has now destroyed an area seven times the size of Singapore.

Recommended Reading

The Wollemi Pine by James Woodford

https://textpublishing.com.au/books/the-wollemi-pine

@text_publishing

Wollemi National Park

Wollemi National Park is part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, one million hectares of remote wilderness, scenic rivers and the eponymous Wollemi Pine.

https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/wollemi-national-park

Planeta