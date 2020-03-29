Woomera, South Australia

Photo: Mick Stanic, Rocket Park
Spotlight on Woomera Village, a town located in the Far North region of South Australia, approximately 446 kilometers north of Adelaide.
Space Junk – Join Maria Miranda and Norie Neumark on a road trip to Woomera in search of space junk. Weaving together the grief of personal loss and the search for relics of a bygone era, they find a town that exists at the very borderline of our dreams for a new tomorrow and our nightmares of what is possible.
This is a map of Woomera, the purpose-built space town in South Australia. It was planned in 1946. (Image credit Trip Advisor). What do you notice about the two towns? #drspacejunk101 pic.twitter.com/EzeI9wdpEe
— Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) March 29, 2020
