Woomera, South Australia

Spotlight on Woomera Village, a town located in the Far North region of South Australia, approximately 446 kilometers north of Adelaide.

Space Junk – Join Maria Miranda and Norie Neumark on a road trip to Woomera in search of space junk. Weaving together the grief of personal loss and the search for relics of a bygone era, they find a town that exists at the very borderline of our dreams for a new tomorrow and our nightmares of what is possible.

This is a map of Woomera, the purpose-built space town in South Australia. It was planned in 1946. (Image credit Trip Advisor). What do you notice about the two towns? #drspacejunk101 pic.twitter.com/EzeI9wdpEe — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) March 29, 2020

