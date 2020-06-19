Photo: Ben Tullis, Wandering
June 19 is World Albatross Day
Hashtag: #WorldAlbatrossDay
Tomorrow is the first ever #WorldAlbatrossDay! Join us for a live Q&A with some of the people working to save albatrosses inc @SteffOpp @caitlinfrankish @Ms_Sbella
Date: Friday 19 June
Time: 12pm
Register: https://t.co/GCHTOzwHCM pic.twitter.com/bMMkSa1D67
— RSPB Science (@RSPBScience) June 18, 2020
It's World Albatross Day! Today I'm sharing a photo every hour (NZ time) of these phenomenal oceanic birds – starting with one of my favourites of a Northern Buller's albatross off the Chatham islands #WorldAlbatrossDay #WAD2020 pic.twitter.com/B9cgKcmfKh
— Edin Whitehead (@edinatw) June 18, 2020
HAPPY #WORLDALBATROSSDAY! 🌎🐥😍 Today we celebrate the magical bird that has stolen the hearts of so many of us ❤️ #AlbatrossStories is devoted to telling the stories of the albies of #BirdIsland & beyond, to spread awareness and safeguard the future of albatrosses everywhere. pic.twitter.com/bp3XjXkqWP
— Albatross Task Force (@AlbyTaskForce) June 19, 2020
All seabirds are special but albatross are the best #WorldAlbatrossDay @BonnConvention @AUS_NZ_Seabirds @BirdlifeOz pic.twitter.com/j1DsySsTTB
— Dr Mark Carey (@muttonbird_boy) June 18, 2020
It’s #WorldAlbatrossDay a couple of weeks ago i made an #albatross from old rope and driftwood from the beach on a wet Sunday afternoon. Now it’s soaring in front of my books. pic.twitter.com/6yHT1nG37s
— cally (@callyyeatman) June 18, 2020
World Albatross Day! Check out this beautiful chick 💚💚💚#albatross @AlbatrossCentre @otagopeninsula @docgovtnz @AlbatrossCam https://t.co/ggRZmwCWuC
— Fleur Templeton (@templetonf) June 18, 2020
