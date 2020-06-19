Photo: Ben Tullis, Wandering

June 19 is World Albatross Day

Hashtag: #WorldAlbatrossDay

Embedded Tweets

Tomorrow is the first ever #WorldAlbatrossDay! Join us for a live Q&A with some of the people working to save albatrosses inc @SteffOpp @caitlinfrankish @Ms_Sbella Date: Friday 19 June

Time: 12pm

Register: https://t.co/GCHTOzwHCM pic.twitter.com/bMMkSa1D67 — RSPB Science (@RSPBScience) June 18, 2020

It's World Albatross Day! Today I'm sharing a photo every hour (NZ time) of these phenomenal oceanic birds – starting with one of my favourites of a Northern Buller's albatross off the Chatham islands #WorldAlbatrossDay #WAD2020 pic.twitter.com/B9cgKcmfKh — Edin Whitehead (@edinatw) June 18, 2020

HAPPY #WORLDALBATROSSDAY! 🌎🐥😍 Today we celebrate the magical bird that has stolen the hearts of so many of us ❤️ #AlbatrossStories is devoted to telling the stories of the albies of #BirdIsland & beyond, to spread awareness and safeguard the future of albatrosses everywhere. pic.twitter.com/bp3XjXkqWP — Albatross Task Force (@AlbyTaskForce) June 19, 2020

It’s #WorldAlbatrossDay a couple of weeks ago i made an #albatross from old rope and driftwood from the beach on a wet Sunday afternoon. Now it’s soaring in front of my books. pic.twitter.com/6yHT1nG37s — cally (@callyyeatman) June 18, 2020

Key Links

acap.aq

