World Giraffe Day – giraffeconservation.org/world-giraffe-day – is an annual event initiated by Giraffe Conservation Foundation (@Save_Giraffe) to celebrate the longest-necked animal on June 21, the longest day or night of the year (depending on which hemisphere you live).

This annual event creates awareness, raises support and sheds light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. Only 110,000 giraffe remain in the wild. The time to act is now.

Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies and conservation organizations around the world are hosting events on June 21 every year to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild. Check out who else is celebrating.

According to the GCF blog, this year, World Giraffe Day 2017 focuses on the Masai giraffe in southern Kenya and Tanzania. Some giraffe populations have been harder hit than others and Masai giraffe seem to be taking the brunt of it. As one of the most populous giraffe populations in Africa, there are only 32,000 Masai giraffe remaining in southern Kenya and Tanzania. Their number has dropped by more than half in the last 30 years.

Key Links

giraffeconservation.org

Facebook

@Save_Giraffe

Embedded Tweets

Tomorrow is #WorldGiraffeDay. What are you doing to #StandTallForGiraffe? Show us your talent for giraffe and don't forget to tell your friends. Check our social media tomorrow for exciting giraffe news and updates. Together we can make a difference and save giraffe in Africa! pic.twitter.com/FbpOPNzqrg — Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) (@Save_Giraffe) June 20, 2020

Planeta.com