World Heritage Day 2020

Logo

2020’s International Day for Monuments and Sites, aka World Heritage Day is April 18. This year’s global celebration hosted by ICOMOS invites participants to explore the idea of sharing—and its counterpoints, contestation and resistance—in relation to cultures, heritage, and responsibility.

Given the current global outbreak of Covid-19 and the containment measures in different countries around the world, ICOMOS encourages you to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites in compliance with instructions from local and national authorities so as to ensure the safety of participants.

Hashtags: #worldheritageday, #IDMS2020

Key Links

International Day – ICOMOS

@ICOMOS

Questions

What are the this year’s publications, resources, and events focusing on world heritage?

Background

The theme for ‘Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility’, reflects the global context of heritage as part of cultural identity at a time of rapid population shift, conflict, and environmental uncertainty. The theme recognises that heritage – whether places, landscapes, practices, or collections – are frequently connected with and valued by multiple and diverse groups and communities. At its core, the overarching theme is concerned with the relationships between cultures or cultural groups and their collective responsibility for the care and safeguarding of the significant attributes, meanings, and values of heritage.

However, the idea of ‘shared’ is intentionally provocative. In an historic sense, cultures and societies have commonly shared cultural practices, ways of doing, and viewpoints. Nevertheless, in some cases these features have been forced upon populations and resisted rather than collectively adopted (e.g., religious beliefs). In other instances knowledge and practice may be closely guarded and thus not shared (e.g., in many Indigenous cultures). Additionally, some heritage items have been destroyed or damaged for what they symbolise (e.g., the Buddhas of Bamiyan), thus resisting any sense of sharing or ideological tolerance. More typically in the work of heritage, the values of places can be contested leading to debates about their conservation (e.g., Sydney’s Sirius building).

In adopting the term ‘shared’, the 2020 International Day for Monuments and Sites invites participants to explore the idea of sharing—and its counterpoints, contestation and resistance—in relation to cultures, heritage and responsibility. It invites reviews of traditional thinking on the topic and seeks new and diverse perspectives and insights that encourage discussion and dialogue.

Embedded Tweets

Just because you can't travel right now, doesn't mean you can't visit a #WorldHeritageSite. How about Carlsbad Caverns National Park, inscribed on the World Heritage list in 1995. https://t.co/Ev6Jc9WRI7#WorldHeritageUSA #IDMS2020 #WorldHeritageDay2020 — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 8, 2020

@TJMonticello, a #WorldHeritageSite in Virginia, USA, is currently offering live virtual tours since the house and grounds are closed to visitors. They also offer free 360-degree unhosted tours. 🙂https://t.co/qT2GevbhdF?#WorldHeritageUSA #IDMS2020 #WorldHeritageDay — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 10, 2020

THE BIG FAT EDINBURGH WORLD HERITAGE QUIZ So you think you know the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh? Test your knowledge of our World Heritage Site, and of others around the world, in our first digital event to celebrate World Heritage Day 2020.https://t.co/3jdNP42oDE pic.twitter.com/dGqH9FLCvK — Edinburgh World Heritage (@EdinburghWH) April 9, 2020

Planeta.com