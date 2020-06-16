Photo: Martin Heigan, Exploring the Universe beyond the Visible Spectrum
July 18 is World Listening Day. Hashtags: #WorldListeningDay and #WLD2020
The day features livestreaming audio, contests, and listening-focused walks around the world which focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes.
July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.
Quotes
The symphony of natural sounds within our national parks is an important natural resource and a critical component of the ecological communities that parks seek to preserve. Understanding the role of sound and acoustics in a healthy ecosystem is critical to their effective management and protection.
– World Listening Day, National Parks Service
