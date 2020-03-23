Poster
March 23 is World Meteorological Day.
Hashtags: #worldmeteorologicalday, #WorldMetDay
The World Meteorological Organization and the worldwide meteorological community celebrate World Meteorological Day around a chosen theme. This day commemorates the entry into force, on that date in 1950, of the WMO Convention creating the Organization.
2020: Climate Change and Water
WMO: Human-induced climate change, as well as naturally occurring climate drivers such as El Niño and La Niña, has a major effect on water. Climate change is causing the hydrological cycle to speed up as rising temperatures increase the rate of evaporation. More evaporation is causing more precipitation, on average. Higher evaporation and precipitation rates are not evenly distributed around the world. Some areas may experience heavier than normal precipitation, and other areas may become prone to droughts, as the traditional locations of rain belts and deserts shift in response to a changing climate.
The WMO-spearheaded Global Framework for Climate Services thus has water as one of its top priorities and seeks to promote a holistic Integrated Water Resources Management approach as the best way forward for efficient, equitable and sustainable development and management of the world’s limited water resources and for coping with conflicting demands.
WMO and the Global Water Partnership build on existing initiatives, including integrated programmes on flood and drought management. An integrated, cross-sector approach to water resource management is vital because water investments are spread across many institutions and different levels of government.
Today we celebrate World Meteorological Day!
As changing #climate conditions threaten agriculture throughout the world 🌍@FAO and its partners are working to strengthen climate services to support farmers. Here's how…#worldmeteorologicalday #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/NaQzpYkAFC
— FAO Climate Change (@FAOclimate) March 22, 2020
It's World Meteorological Day and the focus this year in Climate and Water! Materials from the World Meteorological Organization can be found here: https://t.co/c8fvN3EdRC #WorldMetDay pic.twitter.com/7DyAkr53KT
— National Weather Service (@NWS) March 23, 2020
Recent Themes
Climate and Water, 2020
The Sun, the Earth and the Weather*, 2019
Weather-ready, climate-smart, 2018
Understanding clouds, 2017
Hotter, drier, wetter – Face the future, 2016
Climate knowledge for Climate Action, 2015
Weather and Climate: Engaging youth, 22014
Watching the weather to protect life and property: Celebrating 50 years of World Weather Watch, 2013
Powering our future with weather, climate and water, 2012
Climate for you, 2011
60 years of service for your safety and well-being, 2010
Weather, climate and the air we breathe, 2009
Observing our planet for a better future, 2008
Polar meteorology: Understanding global impacts, 2007
Preventing and mitigating natural disasters, 2006
Weather, climate, water and sustainable development, 2005
Weather, climate, water in the information age, 2004
Our future climate, 2003
