March 23 is World Meteorological Day.

The World Meteorological Organization and the worldwide meteorological community celebrate World Meteorological Day around a chosen theme. This day commemorates the entry into force, on that date in 1950, of the WMO Convention creating the Organization.

2020: Climate Change and Water

WMO: Human-induced climate change, as well as naturally occurring climate drivers such as El Niño and La Niña, has a major effect on water. Climate change is causing the hydrological cycle to speed up as rising temperatures increase the rate of evaporation. More evaporation is causing more precipitation, on average. Higher evaporation and precipitation rates are not evenly distributed around the world. Some areas may experience heavier than normal precipitation, and other areas may become prone to droughts, as the traditional locations of rain belts and deserts shift in response to a changing climate.

The WMO-spearheaded Global Framework for Climate Services thus has water as one of its top priorities and seeks to promote a holistic Integrated Water Resources Management approach as the best way forward for efficient, equitable and sustainable development and management of the world’s limited water resources and for coping with conflicting demands.

WMO and the Global Water Partnership build on existing initiatives, including integrated programmes on flood and drought management. An integrated, cross-sector approach to water resource management is vital because water investments are spread across many institutions and different levels of government.

Recent Themes

Climate and Water, 2020

The Sun, the Earth and the Weather*, 2019

Weather-ready, climate-smart, 2018

Understanding clouds, 2017

Hotter, drier, wetter – Face the future, 2016

Climate knowledge for Climate Action, 2015

Weather and Climate: Engaging youth, 22014

Watching the weather to protect life and property: Celebrating 50 years of World Weather Watch, 2013

Powering our future with weather, climate and water, 2012

Climate for you, 2011

60 years of service for your safety and well-being, 2010

Weather, climate and the air we breathe, 2009

Observing our planet for a better future, 2008

Polar meteorology: Understanding global impacts, 2007

Preventing and mitigating natural disasters, 2006

Weather, climate, water and sustainable development, 2005

Weather, climate, water in the information age, 2004

Our future climate, 2003

