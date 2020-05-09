World Migratory Bird Day 2020

World Migratory Bird Day sets in motion a number of participant-created events around the world that take place over the next few days. From talks to walks, there are a lot of events.

The ‘day’ officially takes place on the second Saturday in May in the USA and Canada and in October in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

2020

worldmigratorybirdday.org: The Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), the African-Eurasian Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) and Environment for the Americas (EFTA) have joined forces to strengthen global recognition and appreciation of migratory birds. This year the theme of World Migratory Bird Day is “Birds Connect Our World” and was chosen to highlight the importance of conserving and restoring the ecological connectivity and integrity of ecosystems that support the natural movements of migratoy birds and that are essential for their survival and well-being.

migratorybirdday.org: The 2020 World Migratory Bird Day conservation theme, Birds Connect Our World, focuses on the tracking technologies used to explore the routes of migratory birds across the globe, and how this knowledge is used to inform conservation. We follow the journeys of 12 selected migratory bird species, explore the ways we track their migrations, examine the threats they face along the way, and highlight the communities on the ground that are working to protect them.

History

worldmigratorybirdday.org: World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. It has a global outreach and is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

migratorybirdday.org: In 1993, the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center created International Migratory Bird Day. This educational campaign focused on the Western Hemisphere celebrated its 25th year in 2018. Since 2007, IMBD has been coordinated by Environment for the Americas (EFTA), a non-profit organization that strives to connect people to bird conservation.

In 2018, EFTA joined the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) and the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) to create a single, global bird conservation education campaign, World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD). Continuing our tradition with IMBD, WMBD celebrates and brings attention to one of the most important and spectacular events in the Americas – bird migration.

World Migratory Bird Day is coming on 9 May – 50 billion migratory birds each year travel thousands of km stopping along the way at coastal #wetlands as “refuelling stations” – if these wetlands disappear & degrade entire populations of birds are at risk #keepwetlands #WMBD2020 pic.twitter.com/Fk6LYKZT8J — Wetlands Convention (@RamsarConv) May 6, 2020

Today is World Migratory Bird Day, and spring migration is unfolding outside your door. What birds are you encountering? Share your bird photos, videos, notes, or questions with us! #WMBD2020 #BirdDay pic.twitter.com/rpWNs75SUi — Birds Canada (@BirdsCanada) May 9, 2020

#WorldMigratoryBirdDay today. As an #environmentaleducator and #natureguide, I had the idea for the first celebration in Las Vegas, at #WetlandsPark. "The world would be a better place if everyone was a birdwatcher" – Robert Bateman ht @batemancentre 🐦🦅🦆🔭 (binoculars emoji?) — NatureQuest (@NatureWriterVgs) May 9, 2020

📆 En el #DíaMundialDeLasAvesMigratorias 🦆 resaltamos la conexión que tenemos con la naturaleza, reconociendo su importancia y renovando nuestro compromiso por su conservación, para dejarle un mejor planeta 🌎 a las futuras generaciones.#PerúNatural 🌱#WorldMigratoryBirdDay pic.twitter.com/c17jvDrnBe — Ministerio del Ambiente 🇵🇪♻️ (@MinamPeru) May 9, 2020

