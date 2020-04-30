2020 Poster

World Parks Week 2020 – Parks for All (April 25-May 3) is centered around the theme Nature Never Closes. With large gatherings either strongly discouraged or even banned, we are asking for our members, supporters, and partners to join in bolstering the role parks and recreation has in the recovery of physical and mental well-being of all.

Concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak continue to grip our world. As an organization, World Urban Parks advocates and supports the power of parks, open spaces, and nature as essential resources for health and wellness.

Background

World Parks Week was developed out of World Parks Day, which was held in the Fall. In 2017, World Urban Parks developed the event into a week and moved it to April/May.

World Parks Week is an opportunity to celebrate our parks and green spaces. The week is organised to:

Communicate the critical importance of parks in a global context

Promote best practices by learning from other parks services

Encourage people to enjoy nature and appreciate the importance of green space while maintaining physical distancing

April 29 Webinar

NRPA and US Park and Recreation Agencies Response to COVID-19

The National Recreation and Park Association along with leaders of US park and recreation agencies share information on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and processes at the local level for making decisions on park and facilities management and programming.

Speakers:

-Kristine Stratton, President and CEO, NRPA

-Allison Colman, Director of Health and Wellness, NRPA

-Jesús Aguirre, Superintendent, Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation

-Michael Kelly, General Superintendent and CEO, Chicago Park District

-Greg A. Weitzel, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation, City of Las Vegas, Nevada

