February 13 is World Radio Day which raises awareness about the importance of radio and strengthens networking among broadcasters and listeners. Now in its ninth year, the celebration is bigger than ever. In 2020 the focus turns to diversity and plurilingualism.

Hashtag: #WorldRadioDay

Background

Hosted by UNESCO, World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012, following its declaration by the UNESCO General Conference. It was subsequently adopted as an International Day by the United Nations General Assembly. Previous themes have included gender equality, youth participation, radio in humanitarian and disaster situations, and radio is you. In past years, World Radio Day has seen wide success, with more than 500 events taking place around the globe.

World Radio Day 2020

Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations.

On World Radio Day 2020, UNESCO calls on radio stations to uphold diversity, both in their newsroom and on the airwaves.

This edition of WRD is divided into three main sub-themes:

Advocating for pluralism in radio, including a mix of public, private and community broadcasters;

Encouraging representation in the newsroom, with teams comprised of diverse society groups;

Promoting a diversity of editorial content and programme types reflecting the variety of the audiences.

