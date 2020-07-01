Image
July 31 is World Ranger Day. Hashtag: #WorldRangerDay
World Ranger Day commemorates rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and to celebrate the work rangers do to protect the planet’s natural treasures and cultural heritage.
Key Links
internationalrangers.org/
world-ranger-day
facebook
Google Map
Elsewhere on the Web
National Park Service (USA)
Embedded Tweets
Wishing all forest staff in India and around the world a happy #WorldRangerDay!https://t.co/EtxNJ4Sabf pic.twitter.com/lLZcdsgBxh
— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) July 31, 2017
Wikipedia
Park
ranger
Planeta.com