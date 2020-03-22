home Nature World Water Day

World Water Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature
Photo: Wetlands Park (Las Vegas)

World Water Dayworldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners.

The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events. These can be educational, theatrical, musical, and lobbying in nature.

Background
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, making water a key issue in the fight to eradicate extreme poverty.

