World Water Day – worldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners.

The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events. These can be educational, theatrical, musical, and lobbying in nature.

worldwaterday.org

unwater.org

@UN_Water

Background

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, making water a key issue in the fight to eradicate extreme poverty.

