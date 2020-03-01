Photo: Wetlands Park (Las Vegas)
World Water Day – worldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners.
The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events. These can be educational, theatrical, musical, and lobbying in nature.
Key Links
worldwaterday.org
unwater.org
@UN_Water
Background
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.
The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, making water a key issue in the fight to eradicate extreme poverty.
Twitter Moment
2017 WWD
Wikipedia
World Water Day
Planeta.com