World Water Day

Photo: Wetlands Park (Las Vegas)

World Water Dayworldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners.

The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events. These can be educational, theatrical, musical, and lobbying in nature.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, making water a key issue in the fight to eradicate extreme poverty.

March 22 is World Water Day

World Water Day

Water

Water Links

Global Goals

Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

03 • March • Marzo

