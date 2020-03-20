World Wildlife Day 2020

Poster
Embedded Tweets
Introducing the Black Mountain Boulder Frog. Number 71 on the list of Cape York's Rare and Threatened Species https://t.co/MBPAu9N5VW Image credit @StephenZozaya #WorldWildlifeDay #Biodiversity2020 @TSCommissioner @QldEnvironment @envirogov #EPBC pic.twitter.com/tOBqpMxFGH
— Cape York NRM (@CapeYorkNRM) March 4, 2020
In honor of #WorldWildlifeDay, meet the pronghorn. They are the second fastest land mammal on earth & have one of the longest migration patterns. Pronghorn can be found all over #sagebrushcountry pic.twitter.com/lDhlVIHQTQ
— Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) March 3, 2020
Happy #WorldWildlifeDay! It is no secret that #lightpollution has an impact on wildlife, but what can we do about it?
🐾 Here’s a snapshot of what recent studies are bringing to light: https://t.co/A0Xzc21wzS #WWD2020 #SustainingAllLife #Biodiversity2020 @WildlifeDay @CITES
— IDA Dark-Sky (@IDADarkSky) March 3, 2020
Happy #WorldWildlifeDay – we're thankful for Nevada's public lands and places like the Desert and Sheldon Wildlife Refuges that provide important habitat for wildlife like bighorn sheep and pronghorn! #dontbombthebighorn 📸 Sharon Schafer pic.twitter.com/Lj3bdBctXA
— Friends of NV Wild (@friendsofnvwild) March 3, 2020
Planeta