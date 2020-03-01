Poster: Ron Mader, World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day takes place each year on March 3 and focuses global attention on the protection of biodiversity and wildlife.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3rd, the date that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973. The goal of World Wildlife Day is to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora; recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe; and raise awareness of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

2019

How to make the most of World Wildlife Day on the Social Web

Surf, Stream and Share

Ask questions that matter to you … and share what you learn

Write, Like, and Share relevant tweets on Twitter

Recommend wildlife videos to watch on YouTube

Questions

Can you create a Twitter list of young voices focusing on wildlife conservation to follow on Twitter?

¿Puede crear una lista de Twitter de voces jóvenes centradas en la conservación de la vida silvestre para seguir en Twitter?

Key Links

wildlifeday.org

events

outreach-material

Tweets

.@WildlifeDay Can you create a list of young voices focusing on wildlife conservation to follow on Twitter? https://t.co/gddgX7WABz pic.twitter.com/bQ4saupihb — Ron Mader (@ronmader) March 3, 2017

‪⚡️ Twitter Moment

#WorldWildlifeDay

Planeta.com