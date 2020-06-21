Photo
June 21 is the International Day of Yoga. Hashtag: #YogaDay
Embedded Tweets
#Yoga is technology. Anybody who is willing to make use of it can make use of it. Yoga is for all. On 21 June, let's celebrate #YogaDay! pic.twitter.com/MTsPpz38mj
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) June 21, 2020
Yoga can be a powerful tool to help people deal with the stress & isolation faced by many amid #COVID19.
It's also an effective way to maintain physical well-being.
More on today’s #YogaDay ➡️https://t.co/AFDQZsic94 pic.twitter.com/FrggIhuvO4
— UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 21, 2020
🙏 Today is International Day of Yoga! Celebrate by booking your spot for hot yoga in the Neon Boneyard! 🌞 https://t.co/7AtyDp0kj7 #InternationalDayofYoga #InternationalDayOfYoga2019 #InternationalYogaDay #InternationalYogaDay #yogaeverywhere #yogaanywhere #YogaDay #hotyoga pic.twitter.com/D7lptKj84v
— The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) June 21, 2019
Yoga is a much larger process of breathing life into the human system through a holistic approach that works w/ the body & the mind #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/5EKHaDhxvZ
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) June 21, 2017
#Yoga is an art of living, a way of being, it is about finding one's true Self & connecting with it. On 21 June, join #YogaDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/cplhlCHP5N
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) June 19, 2017
Planeta
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)