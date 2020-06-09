Yosemite Links

Photo: Mariposa Grove
Links related to Yosemite National Park presented in a somewhat random fashion:
Echo Adventures
Echo Adventure Cooperative Joins a Growing Community of Certified B Corporations® around Yosemite!
Questions
- What would locals like visitors to know about Yosemite and nearby communities?
- What is a Certified-B Corporation?
Headlines
Trump team reassigns Yosemite National Park superintendent; timing raises questions
Saturday in Yosemite: Obama says U.S. needs to preserve national parks for future generations
A Week in Yosemite: Is popularity park’s biggest threat?
Concessionaire-Files-Trademark-Claim-to-Popular-Spots-Ahwahnee-Hotel-Yosemite-National-Park-
Yosemite at 150: Library of Congress
tourism-to-yosemite-national-park-creates-over-378-million-in-economic-benefit
The trees have ears to eavesdrop in Yosemite – Washington Post
Scale Yosemite’s 3,000 foot cliffs with Google Maps
Shutdown
2018 Wildfires
Concessions
At Yosemite, new names, new numbers and a missing sign – Los Angeles Times
Editorial: The full cost of the Yosemite shakedown – Fresno Bee
Delaware North’s Yosemite shakedown must come at a cost – Sacramento Bee
Hardball at Yosemite National Park
Lawsuit Sparks Yosemite Park Name Changes
Yosemite National Park Begins New Concession Contract on March 1, 2016
Headlines: Drones in Yosemite
The Yosemite Drone Footage the Park Service Doesn’t Want You to See
The Drones Invade Yosemite – New Yorker
Headlines: Graffiti
Yosemite Conservancy
2014
The 150th anniversary of the Yosemite Grant Act
List of events for Yosemite 150th anniversary
Features
John Muir and the Glacial Theory
How a giant tree’s death sparked the conservation movement 160 years ago
A full view of Half Dome
http://www.yosemitethisyear.com/yosemite-grant-act
World Heritage
Yosemite NPS
Embedded Tweets
Happy birthday, Bierstadt!
Before we had social media posts detailing each sunset in Yosemite, we had art. Albert Bierstadt translated the breathtaking power of the west onto canvas & helped ignite public inspiration that lead to the Yosemite grant.
Art can change the world. pic.twitter.com/r2xXLWt0Af
— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 8, 2018
Photos from the Yosemite Archives show how Yosemite experiences changes through time, both natural changes like seasons, and slow geologic shifts, as well as cultural changes like visitation levels, and changing modes of transportation that affect how we experience the park. pic.twitter.com/HC7nM9222S
— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) June 14, 2018
Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Conservancy, and public officials dedicated the newly restored Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias today following a landmark project to protect the trees and reestablish the area's natural serenity.https://t.co/Gvkv894ipU
(Al Golub Photography) pic.twitter.com/9A7Rs3FLOT
— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) June 14, 2018
Buzzword Bingo
Ahwahnee – Bighorn Sheep – California – Cliff – Concessions – Fire – Glacier Point – Half Dome – High Country – High Sierra – Hiking – John Muir – Meadows – National Park – Pika – Sequoias – Sierra – Sierra Nevada – Snow – Snowpack – Spring – Summer – Valley – Wall – Water – Waterfalls – Winter – Yosemite – Yosemite Valley
Misc Notes
Giant Sequoias can grow to be 300 feet high, 35 feet in diameter and 100 feet in circumference. One of the grove’s largest trees, the Grizzly Giant, is 209 feet tall and an estimated 1,800 years old. The grove is also home to more than 70 wildlife species, including rare wildlife such as pallid bats, Pacific fishers, and spotted owls.
