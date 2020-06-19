Photo: Chris Sansenbach, Tressle Over the Colorado River
Spotlight on Yuma, Arizona, a borderlands city (across from Sonora’s San Luis Río Colorado)
Yuma contains the historical Yuma Territorial Prison, the Yuma Quartermaster Depot State Historic Park (formerly known as the Yuma Crossing Historic Park), and a historic downtown area.
Near Yuma are the Kofa Mountain Range and wildlife refuge, Martinez and Mittry Lakes, and the Algodones Dunes.
The Colorado River runs along the north and west side of town dividing Arizona and California.
Yuma
BREAKING: White House confirms President Trump will visit #Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of 200 miles of new #BorderWall.
He’ll have a roundtable with local leaders on border security, and will tour sections of wall construction before flying to Phoenix for an event.
— Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) June 19, 2020
