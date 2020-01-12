Poster
JUST RELEASED‼️ 'Zero Draft' of the #post2020 global biodiversity framework
Get your first look at the text that will form the basis for negotiations on a #biodiversity2020 agreement to safeguard all life on Earth.
See item 4 here: https://t.co/cCYg0y2NFK pic.twitter.com/ZCo8laF3PV
— UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 12, 2020
Questions
- How would the editors like public feedback?
- Beyond PDF and Word, is the text available online in HTML?
