By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity Buzzwords
Posted on


Zero Draft =

Embedded Tweets

‘Zero Draft’ of the #post2020 global biodiversity framework

Get your first look at the text that will form the basis for negotiations on a #biodiversity2020 agreement to safeguard all life on Earth.

See item 4 here:
https://www.cbd.int/conferences/post2020/wg2020-02/documents

Questions

  • How would the editors like public feedback?
  • Beyond PDF and Word, is the text available online in HTML?

