This week’s slow TV video from Zion National Park recorded April 17, 2020.



Good morning, world! Welcome to sunrise at Zion National Park. This video was recorded from the Human History Museum within the park and shows first light hitting the colorful cliffs of the West Temple (on the left) and the Temples and Towers formation. Sunrise for the area occurred around 6:51 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, and this live stream ended around 7:45 a.m. MDT.

The weather forecast was partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the park, but a few golden rays still made their way through. Sit back and enjoy the slow change of colors, the sound of a gentle breeze, and the morning chorus of house finches and house wrens.

Though the park is currently closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we hope you enjoy these morning colors from afar.

