Spotlight on Zion National Park in 2020. Kudos to the park managers who provided insightful videos and tweets during the Coronavirus/COVID19-inspired closure.

Limited Operations and Areas of Zion National Park To Reopen May 13, 2020

Day use only. Shuttles will not be operating. Parking is limited and Scenic Drive will close when parking is full. Kolob Canyons closed. Read this current info sheet for more details.

Embedded Tweets

Zion National Park continues to be temporarily closed. Read the full news release here: https://t.co/hqFgVAOdNP pic.twitter.com/Rv10dHIGxG — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) April 9, 2020

Zion National Park is currently closed. Plans for gradually and safely resuming park operations are underway. The NPS and DOI plans will be governed by the White House, CDC, and Utah health guidance throughout the COVID-19 national pandemic. Changes to this guidance… pic.twitter.com/Vmlzv4kIxQ — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) May 1, 2020

News Release: Zion NP & Zion Forever Project Release New Park Film in Recognition of National Park Week https://t.co/sPhzy64bwx — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) April 17, 2020

