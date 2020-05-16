home 2020 Zion 2020

Zion 2020

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2020
Posted on
NPS Logo

Spotlight on Zion National Park in 2020. Kudos to the park managers who provided insightful videos and tweets during the Coronavirus/COVID19-inspired closure.

Limited Operations and Areas of Zion National Park To Reopen May 13, 2020
Day use only. Shuttles will not be operating. Parking is limited and Scenic Drive will close when parking is full. Kolob Canyons closed. Read this current info sheet for more details.

Key Links
nps.gov/zion
Facebook
Flickr
YouTube
@ZionNPS

Virtual hike

Shuttle Tour

Sunset

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Zion National Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.