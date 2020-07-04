home Social Web Zoom Links

Photo: NASA

Links related to Zoom presented in a somewhat random fashion:

Embedded Tweets

Facebook
Streaming a meeting or webinar on Facebook Live
Streaming a Webinar on Facebook Workplace
Live Stream Meetings or Webinars on Workplace by Facebook

Firefox
Add on scheduler

YouTube
Streaming a Meeting or Webinar on YouTube Live
YouTube to Zoom App

Headlines
The reason Zoom calls drain your energy – BBC
‘Zoombombing’: When Video Conferences Go Wrong
Remove Zoom From Your Mac Right Now – Lifehacker (2019)

Official Spin
Zoom brings people together to connect and get more done in a frictionless, secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first solutions provide video meetings and chat, with additional options for webinars and phone service. Zoom is the leading meeting platform and helps enterprises, healthcare professionals, schools, and individuals stay connected. Visit blog.zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.

